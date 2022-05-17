Barstool Sports founder makes incredible offer to Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley received a lot of attention on Monday for his harsh criticism of Chris Paul, and one of the most successful people in the media world loved every second of it.

While serving as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Beverley unloaded on Paul for being a poor defender (video here). He also said CP3 should have been benched in the Phoenix Suns’ embarrassing Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was mesmerized by Beverley’s commentary. He offered to write the veteran guard a “blank check” to do a podcast with Barstool.

“If Pat Beverley is a Barstool fan and he’s watching this, he has a blank check. You name your price for a podcast, and we will hire you — no questions asked,” Portnoy said. “Just say how many zeros and guarantee us once a week, you are hired.”

Portnoy also expressed his admiration for Beverley on Twitter.

Beverley is obviously not a fan of Paul. The 33-year-old also seems like a guy who is destined to work in sports media before or after he retires from playing. Barstool would offer Beverley a great platform to speak his mind, so we would not be surprised if he considers the offer.