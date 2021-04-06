Barstool Sports trying to hire Paul Pierce after ESPN firing

Paul Pierce was fired by ESPN on Monday over a video stream he shared that many considered inappropriate, and Dave Portnoy of Barstool sports is looking to capitalize on the opportunity.

Portnoy immediately began recruiting Pierce when news surfaced that ESPN was parting ways with the former NBA star. The Barstool founder first sent a tweet indicating he wants Pierce to call him.

Then on Tuesday, Portnoy said during his popular “Davey Day Trader” stream that he has reached out to Pierce.

“Listen, Paul Pierce, I’m gonna make a run at Paul Pierce,” Portnoy said. “I’m gonna make a run at his a–. I reached out. Contact has been made. He got fired from ESPN for having strippers and blunts in the background of a livestream. Whatever, I don’t give a f— about that. We’d love to have him.”

There was once a time when people may have laughed at the idea of Pierce taking a job with Barstool Sports, but it is no longer out of the question. Barstool has grown into a massive media and sports gambling company. They have hired some high-profile former athletes, most notably Deion Sanders.

That said, this is not the first time Portnoy has openly fantasized about hiring an NBA legend.

Pierce was fired by ESPN after his live video stream appeared to show him smoking marijuana and surrounded by strippers. He quickly issued a video response (see it here) that made it seem like he is not concerned about the next chapter of his career.