Paul Pierce posts video response after being fired by ESPN

Paul Pierce posted a video response on social media after being fired by ESPN on Monday.

Pierce was fired by ESPN, days after he streamed some videos on his Instagram profile. In the videos, Pierce was seen smoking a substance that may have been marijuana. He and friends were also surrounded by what appeared to be strippers for the videos.

Shortly after the news was reported, Pierce posted a video on Twitter and Instagram showing himself laughing. He said in his tweet that “big things” were coming soon.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

It’s unclear what Pierce may have planned. The 43-year-old last played in the NBA in 2017. He was hired by ESPN as a full-time analyst that September.

Pierce was often roasted on social media for being a heel on ESPN. He also had some embarrassing moments such as this one.

His Instagram following probably can’t wait for what’s next.