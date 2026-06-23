Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Becky Hammon addresses her much-criticized Jalen Brunson take

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Becky Hammon looking on
Feb 8, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon looks on during warm ups before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Becky Hammon addressed her much-criticized take about Jalen Brunson after the New York Knicks guard defied her expectations and led the team to an NBA title.

In 2023, Hammon infamously went on ESPN and said the Knicks lacked a “1A” player, and dismissed Brunson as a potential fit for that role due to his lack of size. That obviously aged poorly, as Brunson was the key figure behind the Knicks’ title in 2026.

On Tuesday, Hammon, now the coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, finally confronted that opinion and the sharp criticism it has received since the Knicks’ win.

Hammon admitted that Brunson had “prove(d) history wrong,” and that he clearly showed he is an “outlier” in the same mold as Steph Curry. She was dismissive of those who felt she should apologize, however.

“I mean, he was that 1A dude, but like, apologize? I’m never gonna apologize for having an opinion. That’s what ESPN pays me for,” Hammon said.

Hammon was not the only one who questioned whether Brunson could be the guy on a championship team, but her saying so has received outsized attention recently. Brunson himself has alluded to those who doubted him, but he said he did not have to say anything to them and could just let his accomplishments do the talking.

Hammon obviously believed what she said. She was wrong, and has admitted as much. That should be more than enough for everyone, even if she does not go as far as one fellow critic did when it comes to offering apologies.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App