Becky Hammon lands prominent new media gig

2022 is turning out to be the year of Becky Hammon.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that the WNBA legend Hammon will be joining their network as an NBA studio analyst for the 2022-23 season. Hammon will be making her debut in December, ESPN added.

A six-time All-Star during her playing career in the WNBA, Hammon went on to become an assistant in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs. She served on Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s staff for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022. Hammon then left to become the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, leading the Aces to the WNBA title in her very first season and being named 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year.

The new WNBA season will not start until May, leaving Hammon plenty of time to contribute to ESPN’s NBA coverage. She also becomes the latest big name that the network has added to their team of basketball analysts.