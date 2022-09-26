JJ Redick getting significantly expanded role with ESPN

ESPN appears to think it has a rising star on its hands after giving JJ Redick a significantly expanded role in NBA coverage for the upcoming season.

ESPN announced Monday that Redick signed a multi-year contract with the network that will see his responsibilities increase. The 15-year NBA veteran, whose first season of media work was last year, will take on an increased role as a game analyst, and will also become a bigger part of the network’s NBA Draft coverage.

ESPN reaches a multi-year extension with @ESPNNBA analyst @jj_redick Redick's expanded role includes a regular #NBA game assignment, #NBADraft coverage & appearances across ESPN programs pic.twitter.com/PnzehEv5EI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 26, 2022

Redick had been seeking to do more live games and ESPN accommodated him, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Redick will be paired with Richard Jefferson as part of a three-person booth, and will do a minimum of 25 live games per season. He will also be seen on ESPN’s other programming, including “SportsCenter” and “First Take.” The former Duke star will also continue hosting his popular “The Old Man and the Three” podcast.

Redick has clearly impressed the network, and fans seem to like his sharp analysis and wit. He also has shown himself capable of delivering some of the bold, controversial takes the network loves from its personalities.