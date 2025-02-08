Ben Simmons makes decision on his new team

Ben Simmons has decided on his new team after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The three-time All-Star had agreed to a buyout with the Nets earlier Saturday.

The Clippers need depth and are lacking a point guard, which is a position Simmons has played during his career. He could also provide them with valuable depth as an unconventional frontcourt option. He is unlikely to provide them with much scoring, but the two-time All-Defensive Team selection remains a good passer who can play defense at a high level. He is also going to a team that will not actually need him to score all that much, as James Harden and Norman Powell have largely carried that load this season.

The Clippers were one of two teams linked to Simmons once it became clear he would become available. Interestingly, the move unites Simmons and Harden, who were once traded for each other in the deal that sent Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons failed to rediscover his All-Star form after being traded to Brooklyn, as injuries and his lack of shooting have held him back. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 33 games this season.

Simmons joins a Clippers team that sits at 28-23 entering play Saturday and sits seventh in the Western Conference.