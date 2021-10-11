Ben Simmons to report to 76ers soon?

Ben Simmons has been adamant about never playing or practicing with the Philadelphia 76ers again, but the former first overall pick may be softening his stance.

Simmons’ agent Rich Paul has had discussions with the Sixers recently about Simmons ending his holdout and reporting to the team, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The team will continue to explore trade possibilities for Simmons, but it sounds as though some of the tension has been alleviated.

The plan remains for the Sixers to continue canvassing the league for trades, but the possibility of Simmons reporting to the team has increased in recent days, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/zzS14E6nm6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2021

It seems unlikely that Simmons is suddenly open to playing for the Sixers next season. The more likely scenario is that the two sides agreed trade discussions will go more smoothly if rival teams believe they are getting along.

The 76ers have had a high asking price for Simmons. They reportedly want multiple first-round picks and an All-Star caliber player in return for the 25-year-old. We know at least one team that has interest in Simmons but is not willing to give up that much.

A report over the weekend claimed Simmons has one team on his wish list that may surprise some people. It would still be a surprise if he is not traded in the coming weeks.