Billboard pressures Celtics to hire female head coach

As the Boston Celtics embark on their head coach search, a new billboard is pushing team president Brad Stevens to make a bold hire.

Six Star Pro Nutrition, a supplement company, put up a billboard near the Celtics’ practice facility urging the team to hire a female head coach, specifically either Spurs assistant Becky Hammon or Duke women’s head coach Kara Lawson.

.@SixStarPro just put up this billboard near the @celtics practice facility in Boston. pic.twitter.com/ANnCa8cZx8 — Boardroom (@boardroom) June 14, 2021

In a statement, Iovate Health Sciences International marketing officer Jarrod Jordan said the company “wanted to highlight two outstanding candidates and a moment in history in which both are supremely qualified based on the context of their basketball resume.” Iovate is Six Star’s parent company.

For whatever it’s worth, Lawson has popped up in rumors about the Celtics job, but there have been no reports that she or Hammon will interview at this time. Lawson did serve as a Celtics assistant during the 2019-20 season, but only took the Duke job a year ago and may want to stay put. As for Hammon, the Celtics would have competition if they decided to pursue her.

If hired by Boston or any other organization, Hammon or Lawson would be the first female head coach in NBA history.