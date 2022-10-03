Blake Griffin chooses unique new jersey number with Celtics

Blake Griffin is going a bit left with his new jersey number in Boston.

The new Celtics big man Griffin revealed on Monday that he will be wearing No. 91 for the coming season. Griffin said that he is doing so as a tribute to retired Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who wore No. 91 on the Chicago Bulls.

The six-time All-Star Griffin, who signed a one-year deal with Boston a few days prior, becomes the very first player in Celtics history to wear No. 91.

Here is a picture of Griffin in his new threads, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Griffin, who has worn the numbers 23, 32, and (most recently) 2 during his NBA career, mentioned a couple of years ago that he is a big fan of the ’90s Chicago Bulls. He also previously played for the Detroit Pistons (the team that Rodman began his NBA career with) and is a native of Oklahoma (where Rodman attended college at Southeastern Oklahoma State).

With starting big Robert Williams missing extended time with a knee injury, Griffin should be able to get playing time for Boston right out of the gate. As for Rodman, he was recently in the news again because of an interesting new movie about a particular era of his life.