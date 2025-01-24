Could Bob Myers take a new NBA front office job?

A new rumor suggests former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers may have a path back into the NBA if he wants it.

In a recent edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Bill Simmons said there has been some “buzz” about Myers returning to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons pointed out that Myers has ties to the Sixers’ ownership group, as he helped advise owner Josh Harris on new football hires last offseason.

“Bob Myers helped Washington with the football team. He was on the advisory committee. I just feel like he’s looming with this Sixers thing, and I don’t think I’m alone,” Simmons said. “There’s been some Bob Myers-Philly buzz that I think has been building, because I think he had a good experience with Josh Harris.”

"There's been some Bob Myers Philly buzz." Bill Simmons is hearing Bob Myers could potentially replace Daryl Morey in the Sixers front office (via @BillSimmons) pic.twitter.com/OkMIR61xs3 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 24, 2025

Myers is currently serving as an ESPN analyst after departing the Warriors at the end of the 2022-23 season. At the time of his departure, there were rumors that he would quickly jump to another front office, but that never happened. His ties with Sixers ownership, combined with the team’s struggles on the floor this year, mean speculation like this is virtually inevitable.

Despite adding Paul George in the offseason, the Sixers are just 15-27 thanks in large part to a rash of injuries and a lot of Joel Embiid drama. There is no indication that the 76ers are losing patience with team president Daryl Morey, but the results do speak for themselves, and the rumors will follow.