Bogdan Bogdanovic seems to shade Kings for not improving roster

Bogdan Bogdanovic is no longer a member of the Sacramento Kings, and now he appears to be getting in a parting shot.

Speaking on Wednesday for the first time as an Atlanta Hawk, Bogdanovic seemed critical of the Kings’ inability to improve their roster this offseason.

“Since Sacramento didn’t do any moves in the offseason, I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready to leave,'” he said, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “I was excited about Atlanta.”

Bogdanovic, 28, was a restricted free agent but asked the Kings not to match his offer sheet from Atlanta. He previously had a deal with another Eastern Conference team that fell through amid significant drama.

Sacramento indeed did little to bolster their team this offseason other than drafting rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton. They signed Hassan Whiteside and Chimezie Metu to fill their frontcourt, but both those moves took place after Bogdanovic had already left.

Even the Kings who did stay sound unhappy with the direction of the team. One of the NBA’s most dysfunctional franchises over the last decade clearly still remains so.