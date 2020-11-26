Buddy Hield appears to throw shade at Kings on Twitter again

Buddy Hield sounds like he absolutely cannot wait to get out of Sacramento.

The Kings guard caused another stir this week by appearing to throw more shade at his team on Twitter. Swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic officially became a member of the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday when the Kings declined to match his restricted free agent offer sheet.

Hield responded by “liking” a tweet joking that he was unhappy the Kings presumably still saw him as part of their core amid the Bogdanovic news.

Buddy Hield seeing Woj say the Kings still consider him part of their core pic.twitter.com/FHc22BtDue — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) November 25, 2020

Uhh, look at the last tweet that Buddy Hield liked. pic.twitter.com/jESaF5R29F — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 25, 2020

While Bogdanovic’s departure does mean Hield should get an opportunity to start again, something he has vocally pined for, he appears to be totally done with the Kings. He recently “liked” some other tweets indicating a desire to leave Sacramento for a specific other team.

The 27-year-old is not on good terms with head coach Luke Walton either. Granted, Hield is still owed $94 million over the next four seasons and is becoming a fairly big headache for a sub-20-point-per-game scorer. But that won’t stop him from continued attempts to force his way out of Sactown.