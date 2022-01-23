Bradley Beal, Domantas Sabonis spark rumors with social media activity

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year for the NBA rumor mill, and two top Eastern Conference stars are giving us a reminder of that.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Indiana Pacers big Domantas Sabonis sparked rumors this week with their activity on Instagram. A post went viral claiming that Sabonis recently started to follow Beal as well as Beal’s Wizards teammates, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija.

Deni Avdija too pic.twitter.com/arcwyzDZ3a — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 23, 2022

Wizards insider Quinton Mayo clarified that it was only Beal that Sabonis recently began to follow, which is still a pretty noteworthy development.

FWIW: IG puts your mutual following at the top, Beal is the lone recent follow. He’s followed Rui and Deni for quite some time. https://t.co/I1VSoyKkW9 pic.twitter.com/d6PBRyI0B8 — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) January 23, 2022

Beal now apparently follows Sabonis on Instagram as well.

Sabonis and Beal started following eachother on insta👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vYraruvj2x — 🅿️Elliot Korwin🥶‼️ (@JoeSchoenMVP69) January 23, 2022

The timing here makes it even more interesting. We recently heard rumors linking Sabonis to the Wizards with Beal reportedly getting involved as well. The two-time All-Star Sabonis is stuck on a deteriorating Pacers team while the Wizards are in the playoff picture.

Sabonis is in Year 2 of a four-year, $75 million deal, which could make him a bit tough to trade. But the Pacers seem to be open to the idea ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, and Sabonis seems to have a team that he would like to end up with.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports