Report: Bradley Beal has endorsed key Wizards trade target

The Washington Wizards have long been eager to find the ideal star to pair with Bradley Beal. They now appear to be targeting a player that has Beal’s firm endorsement.

The Wizards are poised to be aggressive at the trade deadline and have made Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis their top trade target, according to former NBC Sports Washington reporter Quinton Mayo. Sabonis has reportedly received Beal’s “ringing endorsement” and there is a belief that the Pacers forward would fit the team’s system and pair well with Beal.

Sabonis will be expensive to trade for. Mayo believes Washington would have to part with one or both of Rui Hachimura or Deni Avdija to interest the Pacers, and draft picks would also be necessary. However, Sabonis would provide a clear No. 2 option behind Beal, along with the upside of his rebounding skills and ability to play in the frontcourt.

The Pacers have appeared willing to make significant trades before the Feb. 10 deadline, and Sabonis might want a move himself. He definitely appears to be available, but the Wizards will face stiff competition if they want to make a deal for him.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports