Bradley Beal has specific offseason focus for further improvement

Bradley Beal is coming off a season that saw him finish second in the NBA in scoring. That’s not good enough for him, though, and he’s hoping for a big improvement to his game next season.

Beal revealed that his goal is to be able to shoot deeper three-pointers next season, and shoot more threes overall. The Washington Wizards guard explained that he doesn’t necessarily want to match the likes of Damian Lillard, but consistency is clearly a goal.

“Deeper threes. I’m not trying to compete with Dame [Lillard], I’m not Logo Lillard. But I want to shoot deeper threes and shoot more threes,” Beal told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

“You know I need to shoot more threes. You probably say it all the time. And, obviously, make them. I have to make them.”

Beal’s role may well change next season after the Wizards traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. That may require Beal to pick up some of the scoring slack. Plus, after shooting a career-worst 34.9 percent from three last season, Beal will want to put an end to that backslide.

The 28-year-old guard is going to be the centerpiece of Washington’s offense net season. That’s assuming he’s still with the Wizards as expected despite wild speculation about his future.