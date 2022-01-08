Bradley Beal’s tip for opponent during game backfired

The NBA is something of a fraternity, and while the competition is intense, many players do want to see their peers do well. That’s why a lot of veterans will occasionally dole out tips to younger players.

Bradley Beal did that on Friday and paid for it almost immediately. The Washington Wizards guard offered a word of advice to Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu during Friday’s game. By Dosumnu’s retelling, Beal wasn’t exactly thrilled when Dosunmu promptly used the move on him.

Ayo Dosunmu said Bradley Beal gave him some advice during the game about how to make this one move. Dosunmu then used the move and said Beal told him, "I didn't say use it on me. I said use it in the future." That's classic. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 8, 2022

Beal went into greater detail when telling his side of the story. The Wizards guard said he saw Dosunmu get called for traveling twice due to being indecisive with the ball. Beal told Dosunmu to catch and shoot or catch and go.

“I looked at Coach [Billy] Donovan and he was telling him to catch and go, and it’s funny, I told him the same thing,” Beal said, via Ava Wallace of the Washington Post. “‘Just catch and rip, don’t shuffle your feet, catch and shoot or catch and go.’

“His a– caught and went on me. One dribble pull-up.”

Maybe Beal should have waited until after the game to deliver his advice, but Dosunmu clearly appreciated the tip. The rookie wound up scoring a career-high 18 points in Chicago’s 130-122 win. At this point, Wizards fans would probably like to see their players become a bit less charitable toward opponents going forward.

