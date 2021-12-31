 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 31, 2021

Kyle Kuzma explains why he congratulated opponent on play

December 31, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Kyle Kuzma in a Wizards jersey

Kyle Kuzma had a very bizarre brief exchange with an opponent during Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers, and we now have a definite answer about what led to it.

Evan Mobley has made a huge impact in his rookie season with the Cavs. The No. 3 overall pick has showcased some insane athleticism for a 6-foot-11 player, including with an awesome up-and-under move in his team’s 110-93 loss to the Wizards. Kuzma was so impressed that he dapped Mobley up after the play as if the two were teammates.

Kuzma had no problem admitting that he high-fived an opponent. He shared the video on Twitter and compared Mobley to Hall of Famer George Gervin, whose trademark move was the finger roll.

Some people will criticize Kuzma for praising an opponent mid-game, but the NBA simply isn’t what it used to be — especially during the regular season. The league would much rather Kuzma do that during a game that the act he was fined for earlier this month. Wizards fans might disagree, of course.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus