Kyle Kuzma explains why he congratulated opponent on play

Kyle Kuzma had a very bizarre brief exchange with an opponent during Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers, and we now have a definite answer about what led to it.

Evan Mobley has made a huge impact in his rookie season with the Cavs. The No. 3 overall pick has showcased some insane athleticism for a 6-foot-11 player, including with an awesome up-and-under move in his team’s 110-93 loss to the Wizards. Kuzma was so impressed that he dapped Mobley up after the play as if the two were teammates.

watch the play again. Mobley’s up-and-under was so nasty even Kuz had to give him five. pic.twitter.com/xOXyuiQp7f — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 31, 2021

Kuzma had no problem admitting that he high-fived an opponent. He shared the video on Twitter and compared Mobley to Hall of Famer George Gervin, whose trademark move was the finger roll.

You damn right I’m going to dap him up. I just saw the closest thing to George Gervin in the flesh!!! https://t.co/zGQvTH4Lo2 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 31, 2021

Some people will criticize Kuzma for praising an opponent mid-game, but the NBA simply isn’t what it used to be — especially during the regular season. The league would much rather Kuzma do that during a game that the act he was fined for earlier this month. Wizards fans might disagree, of course.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports