Report: Western Conference team pursuing Brandon Ingram trade

The New Orleans Pelicans may be moving closer to trading Brandon Ingram with contract talks apparently stalled.

The Sacramento Kings are pursuing a trade for Ingram, according to Sean Cunningham of FOX40. Ingram has a tie to former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, who now works in the Kings’ front office.

Sources confirm Sacramento Kings are pursuing a trade for Brandon Ingram. I’m told Kings have had discussions with the Pelicans and it’s worth noting, Ingram was an emerging star under coach Alvin Gentry, who works in Kings front office. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 30, 2024

The Kings were named as a potential landing spot for Ingram once it emerged that trade talks were occurring. The team is clearly in the hunt for another high-end player to complement De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, as evidenced by some of their pre-draft trade talks. They finished 46-36 last season but did not survive the play-in tournament, falling to Ingram’s Pelicans.

Sacramento wants to maximize their roster’s potential right now. Adding Ingram promises to be an expensive proposition, but it could make sense for them.