Report: Western Conference team pursuing Brandon Ingram trade

June 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brandon Ingram looking on

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans may be moving closer to trading Brandon Ingram with contract talks apparently stalled.

The Sacramento Kings are pursuing a trade for Ingram, according to Sean Cunningham of FOX40. Ingram has a tie to former Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, who now works in the Kings’ front office.

The Kings were named as a potential landing spot for Ingram once it emerged that trade talks were occurring. The team is clearly in the hunt for another high-end player to complement De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, as evidenced by some of their pre-draft trade talks. They finished 46-36 last season but did not survive the play-in tournament, falling to Ingram’s Pelicans.

Sacramento wants to maximize their roster’s potential right now. Adding Ingram promises to be an expensive proposition, but it could make sense for them.

