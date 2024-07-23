Brian Windhorst predicts that notable starting center will end up on Lakers

Brian Windhorst is peering into his crystal ball once again.

The ESPN personality Windhorst made an interesting prediction this week on the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast. During a discussion about the Los Angeles Lakers, Windhorst indicated that he believes that veteran center Jonas Valanciunas will eventually end up with them.

“I wouldn’t rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up on the Lakers this year,” Windhorst said, per Yahoo! Sports. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Valanciunas, 32, just left the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason to join the Washington Wizards on a three-year, $30.3 million deal. That means that he cannot be traded until Dec. 15 (when players who signed new contracts over the summer officially become eligible for trade).

But the Wizards, who were an abysmal 15-67 last season, are likely not going anywhere, with or without Valanciunas. We know that LeBron James is a fan of Valanciunas (who was one of the free agents that James reportedly would have taken a pay cut for this offseason). As a gifted scorer and rebounder who is a career 34.8 percent three-point shooter as well, Valanciunas would fit well as a true center next to Anthony Davis.

For a more immediate starting 5 option, the Lakers would have to turn to a guy like this rumored trade target instead. But if trade deadline season rolls around next year and the Wizards are still swimming in the toilet, the Lakers could plausibly make a legitimate push for the ex-top-five pick Valanciunas.