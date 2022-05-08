British reporter confuses Paolo Banchero for NFL star in funny video

There were so many athletes and celebrities at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday that it was difficult to figure out who was who — just ask Formula One driver-turned-commentator Martin Brundle.

Brundle, who was an F1 driver for many years before launching his television career, had a bit of an embarrassing mix-up before Sunday’s race. The Sky Sports commentator crossed paths with Paolo Banchero before the action got started at Hard Rock Stadium. Brundle called the former Duke star “Patrick,” clearly thinking he was Patrick Mahomes. He acknowledged the mistake after it was brought to his attention.

You can see the funny clip below:

Martin Brundle thought that Paolo Banchero was Pat Mahomes 😂#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/TVaCWi3Ika — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) May 8, 2022

Banchero is widely expected to be one of the top three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. It has probably been a long time since someone asked him, “What is your name, sir?” Brundle clearly had never even heard of Banchero, otherwise he probably would not have ended the interview so abruptly.

If you want to know the type of star power that was at the Miami Grand Prix, this photo should give you a good idea. Brundle probably is not used to that many American celebrities being at an F1 race.