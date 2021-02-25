Bronny James had surgery to repair torn meniscus

Bronny James is recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, according to a report.

The Los Angeles Daily News’ Tarek Fattal reported on Thursday that Bronny is believed to have suffered the injury three weeks ago.

The 16-year-old son of LeBron James has undergone surgery, Fattal reports.

Bronny James is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon in the Los Angeles area. He is a highly-ranked recruit for the class of 2023 and viewed as a 5-star player.

California has not allowed indoor competition for high school sports, which means James has not missed out on a season yet. However, his Sierra Canyon team is competing as a club this year.

A former NBA All-Star has already gone on record saying he believes Bronny will be “special.”