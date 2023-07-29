Report reveals key insight on Bronny James after heart scare

The latest update on Bronny James’ heart scare is welcome news for his supporters and the James family alike.

The USC basketball star collapsed to the floor after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice on Monday. James was attended to by well-trained USC staff and arrived fully conscious at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and is currently recovering at home.

With James now back in stable condition, the questions logically turn to what caused the heart issue. A report from CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed that Bronny underwent a cardiac screening “several months ago.” The screening was part of a health program administered to potential NBA prospects.

James was put through a transthoracic echocardiogram and an EKG. The former scans blood flow through the heart, while the latter measures the heart’s electrical activity. James’ test results reportedly came back normal.

Dr. Gupta emphasized that the normal readings were a “good sign,” indicating that whatever Bronny is dealing with is not an “anatomically existing problem.”

While that’s positive news for James, it creates an unanswered question regarding what ultimately triggered the heart scare.

Dr. Gupta stated that James will likely have his heart rhythm monitored again to try and detect any abnormalities not caught on the EKG. If the results remain normal, then doctors could potentially look at dehydration or intense practicing as possible causes of the issue.

James, who’s entering his freshman season at USC, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.