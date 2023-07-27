Bronny James discharged from hospital

Bronny James continues to make progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

James was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to a statement from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The update said that the 18-year-old arrived at the hospital on Monday “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable” and that doctors were “encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023

Bronny, a freshman, is entering his first season at USC. He was admitted to the intensive care unit after he collapsed during practice on Monday. Doctors determined that he had suffered a cardiac arrest but have not yet shared any information about the possible cause.

The updates about James have fortunately all been positive, with LeBron also breaking his silence in a tweet on Thursday.