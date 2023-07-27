 Skip to main content
Bronny James discharged from hospital

July 27, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bronny James in uniform

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) during the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James continues to make progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

James was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to a statement from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The update said that the 18-year-old arrived at the hospital on Monday “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable” and that doctors were “encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Bronny, a freshman, is entering his first season at USC. He was admitted to the intensive care unit after he collapsed during practice on Monday. Doctors determined that he had suffered a cardiac arrest but have not yet shared any information about the possible cause.

The updates about James have fortunately all been positive, with LeBron also breaking his silence in a tweet on Thursday.

