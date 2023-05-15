Report: Top East team to pursue head coach Monty Williams

Monty Williams is expected to attract interest from multiple teams after he was fired as head coach of the Phoenix Suns, and one of the top contenders in the league would reportedly like to speak with him.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams that have serious interest in Williams.

Williams has a whopping three years and $21 million remaining on an extension he signed with the Suns last summer. That deal was not even set to kick in until after next season, so Williams is still owed plenty of money.

Williams is said to be focusing on his family at the moment following a disappointing end to the season.

The Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons are two other teams that are expected to reach out to Williams, according to Charania.

This is not the first report we have heard linking Williams to the Bucks, and you can understand why there would be mutual interest. Williams is only a season removed from being named NBA Coach of the Year. The Bucks are coming off a first-round exit after they finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference. They still have one of the best players on the planet in Giannis Antetokounmpo. It is not often that a job like the Milwaukee one opens up.

The Bucks have reportedly already interviewed at least one high-profile candidate and appear to be casting a wide net in their search for a Mike Budenholzer replacement. Expect Williams to be part of that process at some point.