Doc Rivers, Bucks pulled ‘superstitious’ move after winning NBA Cup

The Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday won the NBA Cup. But the scene in the team’s locker room afterward certainly did not look like it.

The Bucks trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 to win the second-ever NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Milwaukee suffocated OKC defensively in the second half, limiting the Thunder to just 31 points combined over the final two quarters.

The NBA laid out several boxes of champagne and safety goggles in the locker room for the Bucks to celebrate their achievement. But reporters noticed that the winning team left every bottle untouched after the game.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers later admitted he and the team were “being superstitious” by refusing to pop champagne for winning the NBA Cup.

The NBA Cup champion champagne remained untouched in boxes due to Bucks Coach Doc Rivers being superstitious pic.twitter.com/b5fmQxBrrs — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 18, 2024

Rivers reportedly made the decision after consulting with assistant coach Darvin Ham, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Cup championship last season. The Bucks instead wanted to keep their focus on the remainder of the season.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told me after talking with Darvin Ham and his experience with Lakers last season, they chose not to celebrate The Cup championship with dousing and drinking of champagne. Want to focus on the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/CQ0J0aoeWz — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 18, 2024

After Ham’s Lakers won the in-season tournament last year, the Lakers proceeded to go 3-10 over their next 13 games.

Given that Ham is now half-jokingly considered the greatest NBA Cup coach in history, Rivers listening to him probably wasn’t a bad idea.