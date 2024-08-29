Caitlin Clark press conference goes viral for hilarious reason

Caitlin Clark has played like a seasoned veteran for much of her rookie season in the WNBA, but the Indiana Fever star let her inner middler schooler come out following Wednesday night’s game.

Clark sat next to teammate Lexie Hull during a postgame press conference after the Fever’s 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Hull, who had arguably her best game of the season with 17 points and 8 rebounds, told a reporter she was just trying to “get my hands on as many balls as I could.”

Clark could not contain her laughter.

I lost it in the presser tonight you guys this was too much 😭😭😭😭 🎥 @ScottAgness pic.twitter.com/cj9D9UPp8d — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) August 29, 2024

Judging by how red Hull’s face turned, it is safe to say she heard that the second she said it.

Clark made three three-pointers in the game to bring her total to 85 on the season, which is a record for a WNBA rookie. Even with the outstanding play, her recent press conferences have been arguably more entertaining than her on-court performance.