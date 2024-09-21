Caitlin Clark’s unexpected sports talent revealed

Caitlin Clark has yet another thing that she is good at.

Lexie Hull, a teammate on the Indiana Fever, revealed this week the unexpected sports talent that the WNBA superstar Clark has. Hull shared a video to TikTok of Clark mock-commentating on an MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies. While Clark was just having some fun while watching the game in their hotel room, she definitely had some skills.

Take a listen.

Caitlin Clark apparently enjoys commentating baseball in her free time pic.twitter.com/ZiyODCs1pA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 20, 2024

The 22-year-old Clark has a lot of connections to the sport. She played softball as a youth before going full-on into basketball. Meanwhile, Clark’s father, Brent Clark, was a college baseball player at Simpson College, and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, played both baseball and basketball in college at Iowa. Clark has also been in attendance at various MLB games, including at Yankee Stadium.

Clark led the WNBA in assists this year and also set the record for most points in a rookie season in WNBA history (among several other records that she broke). But it turns out that Clark may also have a viable post-basketball career path in the form of commentating.