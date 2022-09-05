Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team.

Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.

The Celtics had already been linked to Anthony last week, and the links make sense. Anthony is not as skilled a playmaker as Gallinari is, but if Boston wants scoring, they could certainly do worse. The team would likely be able to bring him in at little cost and without asking him to immediately shoulder a huge load for the team.

Anthony spent last season in a reserve role for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 13.3 points in 26 minutes a game and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range.