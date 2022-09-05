 Skip to main content
Monday, September 5, 2022

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

September 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Carmelo Anthony looking on

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team.

Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.

The Celtics had already been linked to Anthony last week, and the links make sense. Anthony is not as skilled a playmaker as Gallinari is, but if Boston wants scoring, they could certainly do worse. The team would likely be able to bring him in at little cost and without asking him to immediately shoulder a huge load for the team.

Anthony spent last season in a reserve role for the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 13.3 points in 26 minutes a game and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range.

