Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton was ‘sick’ over not making resumed NBA season

The NBA’s resumed season in Orlando will include 22 of the 30 teams in the league, and many of the ones that were left out are upset about it.

Cleveland Cavaliers young guard Collin Sexton told reporters over a Zoom call Friday that he was “sick” to learn that their season was over.

“I was sick,” Sexton said, via SI’s Sam Amico. “I feel like next season, it’s going to make us that much more hungry so nothing like this ever happens again.”

Sexton’s Cavs were last in the East with a 19-46 record when the season was suspended in March. Even though they were having a bad season, their desire to continue shows that they have good makeup and motivations, which should please the organization.

Sexton isn’t alone in his feelings; another emerging young player in the East also was upset about being omitted.