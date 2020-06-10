Trae Young ‘mad’ that Hawks were not included in NBA restart

Trae Young’s brilliant sophomore season was cut short, and he was not happy to see it end the way that it did.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks star said that he was “mad” and “frustrated” about his team not making the cut for the NBA’s planned restart in Orlando, per Malika Andrews of ESPN. Young did add however that he understood the league’s position and that the Hawks’ exclusion would “really motivat[e] us not to be in this position next year.”

The 21-year-old was Atlanta’s best player all year and put up magnificent averages of 29.6 points and 9.3 assists a game. Young’s individual excellence failed to translate to team success though, and the Hawks finished with the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 20-47.

Still, the Hawks were very entertaining to watch this season, so their failure to get an invite to the Orlando bubble is disappointing in more ways than one.