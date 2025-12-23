Fans roast Cavaliers player for tripping while doing ‘too small’ taunt

Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant could not have looked more uncool Monday after his taunt gone wrong.

Bryant posted up Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel in the first quarter of the Eastern Conference clash at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Bryant pounded his way closer to the rim and hit a contested hook shot over Knueppel’s outstretched arms.

The veteran big man was feeling himself after the made basket. He started flexing as he ran back down the court, then proceeded to do the “too small” taunt.

Bryant’s moment of glory did not last long, as he tumbled to the hardwood while hitting the celebration.

Oh no, Thomas Bryant!



He scored over Kon Knueppel, hit the "too small" celebration on him, and proceeded to trip over his own feet on the way down the court 😭pic.twitter.com/IZUjH42oWO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

NBC announcer Michael Grady accurately described it as Bryant losing all his “aura” on the play. It’s impossible to salvage any cool points when you’re tripping over yourself in front of your home fans. It’s even worse when the game was on national television rather than just the teams’ regional broadcasts.

Fans added insult to injury, piling on Bryant for his embarrassing moment.

That’s the kind of embarrassment that it’s hard late at night when you can’t go to sleep — AeroGant ✭ (@AeroGant) December 23, 2025

Thomas Bryant is the most comical player in the league wtf was that 😭 — Sam Merrill Fan (@CAVSARSENAL) December 23, 2025

Oh nah Thomas Bryant did that in front of America😭😭😭 — jack (@TheCavsJack) December 23, 2025

You can't trip while doing the "Too Small" Thomas Bryant, you just can'tpic.twitter.com/M5ahPV7wnp — Ashley Anderson (@AshleyAnde91326) December 23, 2025

Bryant’s hook shot over Knueppel turned out to be his lone attempt of the half. Knueppel, meanwhile, tallied 15 points on 5/7 shooting to tie LaMelo Ball for the team lead in scoring at the break.