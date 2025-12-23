Larry Brown Sports

Fans roast Cavaliers player for tripping while doing ‘too small’ taunt

Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant tripping after doing the "too small" taunt against Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel

Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant could not have looked more uncool Monday after his taunt gone wrong.

Bryant posted up Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel in the first quarter of the Eastern Conference clash at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Bryant pounded his way closer to the rim and hit a contested hook shot over Knueppel’s outstretched arms.

The veteran big man was feeling himself after the made basket. He started flexing as he ran back down the court, then proceeded to do the “too small” taunt.

Bryant’s moment of glory did not last long, as he tumbled to the hardwood while hitting the celebration.

NBC announcer Michael Grady accurately described it as Bryant losing all his “aura” on the play. It’s impossible to salvage any cool points when you’re tripping over yourself in front of your home fans. It’s even worse when the game was on national television rather than just the teams’ regional broadcasts.

Fans added insult to injury, piling on Bryant for his embarrassing moment.

Bryant’s hook shot over Knueppel turned out to be his lone attempt of the half. Knueppel, meanwhile, tallied 15 points on 5/7 shooting to tie LaMelo Ball for the team lead in scoring at the break.

