Cavaliers star launched full-court heave with so much time left on the clock

Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley may need to get his eyesight checked after his team’s Monday contest against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mobley grabbed a defensive rebound off a Gary Harris missed three-pointer with over 10 seconds left in the first quarter at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The completed defensive stop gave the Cavaliers, trailing 33-26, a chance to close the quarter with the last shot.

Instead, Mobley inexplicably threw up a full-court heave with a ton of time left on the clock.

Mobley’s shot ricocheted off the backboard and into the hands of Bucks big man Bobby Portis. The Cavaliers were fortunate that Portis missed a last-second three-pointer, or else Mobley’s miscue would have hurt even more.

Luckily for Mobley, his mistake did not come back to haunt Cleveland. The Cavaliers held on for a 118-106 victory, with Mobley contributing 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to the cause.

Mobley likely confused the “11” seconds on the clock for a “1.1” and thought time was about to expire. But one would expect any NBA player to be cognizant of the game situation on such a play.

It was clearly a mental lapse by Mobley, who should have had the court awareness to know how much time was left after Harris took and missed his shot.

Mobley’s mistake wasn’t JR Smith during Game 1 of the 2018 Finals level, but it was one he probably would want back.