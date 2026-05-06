James Harden gets a technical foul for shoving Duncan Robinson in Game 1

James Harden and Duncan Robinson were two unexpected combatants during Tuesday’s game.

Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers played Robinson and the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. In the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., the Pistons sharpshooter Robinson hit a basket off a drive and was fouled by Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell in the process.

The “and-1” sequence got Robinson hyped up, and he let out a roar and got into the face of the Cavaliers star Harden, who was standing nearby. In response, Harden gave Robinson a shove.

Here is the video.

Duncan Robinson and James Harden pic.twitter.com/82ItTdnUBu — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 6, 2026

Harden was given a technical foul for the shove, and Robinson surprisingly got a technical foul as well (possibly for initiating the incident). As such, the two Ts offset, and Robinson just got his one free throw from the “and-1,” which he went on to miss.

The former MVP Harden has had an up-and-down postseason for the Cavaliers. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.1 assists per game during his team’s first-round series against the Raptors but was badly inefficient at times and also produced a very bizarre moment during Sunday’s Game 7.