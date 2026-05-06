Lakers’ Jarred Vanderbilt suffers gruesome finger injury in Game 1 vs. Thunder

Jarred Vanderbilt had quite a painful moment during Tuesday’s series opener.

The Los Angeles Lakers met the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. During the second quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., the Lakers forward Vanderbilt leapt high to try to contest a dunk by Thunder big man Chet Holmgren .

Vanderbilt was not able to get there in time, but he did manage to pick up an ugly-looking finger injury in the process. The 27-year-old Vanderbilt slammed his pinky finger into the side of the backboard and appeared to suffer a gruesome dislocation.

Here is the video of the play.

The NBC broadcast also showed players on the Thunder bench reacting with visible disgust to Vanderbilt’s injury.

Look at the Thunders reaction to Vando’s injury. pic.twitter.com/KknAV1Yg2e — Showtime Luka (@showtimeluka) May 6, 2026

Vanderbilt left the game and did not return during the first half. While Vanderbilt, who is in his fourth season with the Lakers, is a defense-first player who shoots lefty anyway, he definitely has a reputation for being injury-prone. Now Vanderbilt’s latest injury in Game 1 of the Thunder series had to be especially frustrating, particularly given his personal history with OKC.