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Fans furious over NBC’s ’embarrassing’ decision on NBA playoff broadcast

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A woman holding a mic with the NBC Sports logo on it
Sept 26, 2025; A Peacock sideline reporter holds a microphone with the NBC Peacock logo during Michigan State's football game against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Mandatory credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal/USA TODAY Network

NBC is taking some serious flak for its questionable scheduling decision for the start of the NBA conference semifinals.

The broadcasting giant got the assignment on a pair of series openers on Tuesday for the Detroit Pistons-Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Lakers series. With only eight teams remaining in the NBA postseason field, fans expect to get treated to back-to-back conference semis matchups every day.

However, NBC scheduled about an hour overlap between the Pistons-Cavs game (7 p.m. ET tipoff) and the Thunder-Lakers game (8:30 p.m. ET tipoff). With no other games on the slate, fans were fuming about not being able to watch the games one after the other.

Many felt like it was a money grab, given that anyone hoping to catch both games live and in their entirety would have needed a Peacock subscription.

There may have been some underlying reason as to why Tuesday’s games in particular overlapped. All the currently scheduled games beyond Tuesday have 2.5-hour gaps between starts.

Without any real explanation, it’s not surprising fans felt like they were being hosed by some corporate agreement between Adam Silver and the bigwig executives at NBC.

Last month, NBC also drew heat for a glaring error made during its broadcast of Game 2 of the first-round series between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

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