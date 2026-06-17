Report: Cavaliers could trade away 1 notable player this offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers could become the latest of many NBA teams to trade away Dennis The Menace.

Cleveland is looking to shed some salary this offseason, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Tuesday during a local radio appearance. Windhorst further noted that the Cavaliers may specifically be trying to see if they can move off guard Dennis Schroder.

The former first-round pick Schroder was just acquired by Cleveland in a trade last February. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.3 assists per game during the regular season but just 5.5 points and 2.4 assists per game during the playoffs (both in bench roles).

Schroder is also still under contract for two more seasons, set to make $14.8 million in 2026-27 and $15.5 million in 2027-28. That might not be feasible for the Cavaliers to pay out, especially since Schroder’s biggest highlight of the 2026 postseason was the time that he produced a generational flop.

At 32 years old, Schroder is already one of the most traveled players in NBA history. The Cavaliers are Schroder’s 11th career team, which trails only Toronto Raptors wing Garrett Temple (12 teams) among active players and is within striking distance of former NBA guard Ish Smith’s all-time record (13 teams).

Among their other priorities this offseason, Cleveland will be looking to re-sign James Harden and could also explore the possibility of one rather seismic summer acquisition. That may leave Schroder as (once again) the odd man out on an NBA roster.