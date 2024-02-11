 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 11, 2024

Cavs sign former 1st-round pick to 10-day contract

February 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
A Cleveland Cavaliers logo on shorts

Jan 30, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Cleveland Cavaliers logo on the shorts of Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeat the Cavaliers 104-97. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The streaking Cleveland Cavaliers have added a former first-round pick to their roster.

The Cavs announced on Sunday that they have signed Zhaire Smith to a 10-day contract. Smith will fill the team’s 14th roster spot.

Smith was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns but was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Mikal Bridges deal. He played 13 games with the Sixers and made two starts. He also played for the team’s G League franchise — the Delaware Blue Coats.

The 24-year-old guard has spent most of this season with the G League’s Cleveland Charge. He has started 32 games for the Charge and averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers are 35-16 on the season, which ranks them second in the East. They have won nine straight games.

Article Tags

Cleveland CavaliersZhaire Smith
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus