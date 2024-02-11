Cavs sign former 1st-round pick to 10-day contract

The streaking Cleveland Cavaliers have added a former first-round pick to their roster.

The Cavs announced on Sunday that they have signed Zhaire Smith to a 10-day contract. Smith will fill the team’s 14th roster spot.

Earned and deserved. #Cavs sign Cleveland Charge G Zhaire Smith to a 10-day contract. DETAILS: https://t.co/aKQyZNFgbf pic.twitter.com/teaK7aOpfU — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 11, 2024

Smith was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns but was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Mikal Bridges deal. He played 13 games with the Sixers and made two starts. He also played for the team’s G League franchise — the Delaware Blue Coats.

The 24-year-old guard has spent most of this season with the G League’s Cleveland Charge. He has started 32 games for the Charge and averaged 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers are 35-16 on the season, which ranks them second in the East. They have won nine straight games.