Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told to stop his block tactic

The fun is over for Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla told reporters on Wednesday that he has been directed to stop his unconventional block tactic from the bench.

“I’ve been told I can’t do that anymore,” said Mazzulla, per Brian Robb of MassLive.com. “I can’t say [who the directive came from]. All I know is I won’t be doing that anymore.”

Mazzulla went viral during a recent win over the Phoenix Suns for jumping over from the sideline to contest a practice shot after the whistle by an opponent (video here). It was a very unorthodox move for a coach and sparked some controversy (with Charles Barkley saying on national television that he would have “knocked the hell” out of Mazzulla).

Kenny Smith & Charles Barkley reacts to Joe Mazzulla attempting to Block Royce O’Neal’s shot. Charles: “I woulda knocked the hell out of him” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KeYkc3srpf — Good Job, O (@InternationalO) March 15, 2024

The 35-year-old Mazzulla was a former college basketball player at West Virginia. But the NBA probably does not want the liability issue of a coach potentially landing under a shooter and causing an injury (even after the whistle). At a league-best 54-14 this year, the Celtics should be just fine without the extra help of contests from Mazzulla.