Celtics forward ‘likes’ tweets dissing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The second-round series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is getting extra zesty.

The Bucks beat the Celtics in Game 3 on Saturday in a controversial finish. One source of debate was a series of non-calls on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemingly got away with a goaltend during a crucial play late and who was bulldozing through Celtics defenders on his way to the basket all game log.

Boston forward Grant Williams, a main Antetokounmpo defender, “liked” a series of tweets this weekend dissing Antetokounmpo. Williams “liked” at least seven different posts about the ex-MVP, including tweets sarcastically saying that Antetokounmpo was exempt from charges and goaltending plus a tweet calling out Antetokounmpo for yanking Williams’ arm on one play.

Milwaukee now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday. As for Boston’s complaints about the whistle that Antetokounmpo gets, plenty of other opponents have expressed frustration with that as well.