Celtics-Hawks experiences brief delay for very odd reason

Sunday’s Eastern Conference playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks had to be briefly halted during the first quarter for a highly unusual reason.

With 1:19 left in the quarter, referees had to stop play because of what TNT commentator Ian Eagle succinctly dubbed a “legitimate confetti issue.” Stray pieces of confetti were falling from the rafters, posing a modest hazard to the on-court play.

Confetti was falling on the court mid-game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iDiRpay5ca — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 23, 2023

Presumably, this is some of the confetti that is meant to be released at the end of a game if the Hawks win. It does not look like much, but if it is landing on the court, it could provide a slip hazard.

Amazingly, this is not the first time the Celtics have been involved in a so-called confetti game in the playoffs. At least this one was less embarrassing for the home team than that one was.