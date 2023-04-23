 Skip to main content
Celtics-Hawks experiences brief delay for very odd reason

April 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sunday’s Eastern Conference playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks had to be briefly halted during the first quarter for a highly unusual reason.

With 1:19 left in the quarter, referees had to stop play because of what TNT commentator Ian Eagle succinctly dubbed a “legitimate confetti issue.” Stray pieces of confetti were falling from the rafters, posing a modest hazard to the on-court play.

Presumably, this is some of the confetti that is meant to be released at the end of a game if the Hawks win. It does not look like much, but if it is landing on the court, it could provide a slip hazard.

Amazingly, this is not the first time the Celtics have been involved in a so-called confetti game in the playoffs. At least this one was less embarrassing for the home team than that one was.

