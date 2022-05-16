 Skip to main content
Celtics reveal new injury for Marcus Smart

May 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Marcus Smart has been battered and bruised throughout much of the postseason, and the Boston Celtics star suffered a new injury during his team’s huge win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Monday that Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game 7. Smart is questionable for Game 1 of Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Smart underwent an MRI that came back clean. The Celtics are “hopeful” he will be available.

Smart missed Game 2 against the Bucks due to a quad injury. He also suffered a nasty-looking shoulder injury that fortunately turned out to be nothing. Now that the foot ailment has been added to the mix, Smart could probably use some rest. The quick turnaround between the two playoff series will likely be difficult for him and others.

