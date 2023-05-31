Celtics facing mass coaching staff exodus?

Joe Mazzulla may be sticking around in Boston, but several of his assistants sound likely to jump ship.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported on Wednesday that current Celtics assistant coaches Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, and Mike Moser are expected to leave the team. It is believed all three will now be joining the staff of ex-Boston coach Ime Udoka on the Houston Rockets instead.

Udoka was the Celtics head coach in the 2021-22 campaign, leading them to the Finals during his first year in charge. But he was suspended for a whole season and then subsequently got fired by the team due to an inappropriate relationship in the workplace. That opened the door for Mazzulla to become Boston’s interim and then full-time head coach (a position that he is likely to remain in).

Sullivan, Miles, and Moser all joined the Celtics’ staff while Udoka was still in charge. Now it appears that all three will be ditching Boston to reunite with Udoka in Houston, adding further uncertainty with the Celtics amid their elimination in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals.