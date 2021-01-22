Charles Barkley jokes about Malik Beasley dating Larsa Pippen

Charles Barkley definitely keeps up on his NBA dating gossip.

Malik Beasley is averaging 19.2 points per game this season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had 15 points in the team’s 108-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, which earned him a spot on TNT’s graphic for the game.

Barkley said that Beasley was having a “hell of a year.”

Charles Barkley "Malik Beasley is having a hell of a year' pic.twitter.com/d15gKgO49U — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 19, 2021

That was a reference to Beasley being photographed with Larsa Pippen, who is estranged from husband Scottie. The photos of Beasley together with Pippen angered Beasley’s wife, who filed for divorce.

Not only did Beasley’s big year include being out with Larsa, but emails showed he was in a relationship with a third woman.

So, yes, Beasley is having a big statistical season both on and off the court.