Malik Beasley leaked email shows he was involved with third woman before Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley’s wife filed for divorce recently after the Minnesota Timberwolves star was photographed holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa. While that may have been the primary reason for the filing, it would appear Larsa was was not the only woman with whom Beasley was romantically involved.

After TMZ published photos that showed Beasley and Pippen holding hands, The Shade Room learned that Beasley has also been involved with a third woman. Some screenshots of direct messages between Beasley and the woman, whose name appears to be Alina, showed Beasley frantically trying to contact her and telling her he is “crazy for you.”

There was also an email from October in which Beasley explained what he was looking for in his relationship with the third woman. He mentioned how he has a son and will always respect the mother of his child. However, he made it clear that he wanted to remain involved with the woman romantically.

“I wanna know your needs … I wanna talk late with you, I want you to watch me play … etc,” Beasley allegedly wrote. “If you let me I can take care of you monthly if you know what I mean. What I want is to smoke with you, be inside you, laugh with you, get crazy with you, I wanna send you flowers, I want to help your daughter. If you need another phone to talk to me I’ll do that. Just whatever has to be done.”

You can see the alleged DMs and email below:

malik beasley is a maniac pic.twitter.com/UrF57cmgss — gang (@chrishoee) December 2, 2020

Just when you think the situation could not get any wilder, it seems to take a new turn. There was also a rumor that Beasley’s wife was involved with an NFL player, though the player denied that.

Pippen has fired back at critics on social media and insists people are making false assumptions and accusations. While we still don’t know exactly what was going on, it seems pretty obvious that Beasley was not being faithful to his wife.