Charles Barkley calls out politicians for dividing country on race

Charles Barkley has never been shy about sharing his opinion on sensitive topics, and he spoke once again about racial tension in America during CBS’ coverage of the Final Four on Saturday night.

Barkley criticized politicians for creating a system that divides people by race. He said he believes the majority of people of all races are “great people.”

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

“I think most white people and black people are great people,” Barkley said. “I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians — whether they’re Republicans or Democrats — are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide then conquer.”

Barkley encouraged people to think for themselves rather than allowing politicians to manipulate them.

“I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid for following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats,” he added. “Their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods. We all have money. Let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other. Let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other. Let’s scramble the middle class.'”

Barkley’s opinions are not always well-received, but he always seems to articulate them well. It would be difficult for anyone to argue with the point he made about politicians dividing the country.