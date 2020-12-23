Charles Barkley says foolish Rockets should trade James Harden

Charles Barkley believes the Houston Rockets should stop messing around and trade James Harden already.

During halftime of the season-opening game between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, the TNT crew talked about the Rockets’ situation. Barkley mentioned how he liked what he saw from some of the Nets’ players, like Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie. He suggested the Rockets trade Harden to the Nets for some of those players.

“That’s why I don’t understand what them fools at the Rockets are doing,” Barkley said. “Give me Allen, LaVert and Dinwiddie, you got a deal.”

Barkley proceeded to call Harden a “headache.”

“They’ll be rid of the headache. So I think they should make the trade. If you put those three players with John Wall … the Rockets are just going to be dissension behavior … it’s proven they’re dysfunctional. A man is going to show up when he wants, play when he wants to, practice when he wants to. So I would do the trade.”

Harden showed up to the team’s workouts late, though he gave an explanation. There has also been talk of him showing up overweight based on this photo.

Harden isn’t talking about his desire to be traded, and the Rockets haven’t shared their plans. Expect more day-to-day drama regarding the situation until we get a resolution, which might not come any time soon.