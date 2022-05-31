Charles Barkley takes another shot at Zion Williamson’s weight

Zion Williamson’s weight has been a topic of conversation ever since he entered the NBA, and Charles Barkley took the latest shot at the 21-year-old.

In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday, Barkley talked about Williamson’s potential massive offseason extension. Barkley also talked about what he personally would’ve done to lose weight if promised the money Williamson will likely make.

“If they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization,” Barkley said. “If [Williamson] gets in shape, they’re going to give him $200 million.

"If somebody told me they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I'd be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization." #Pelicans #NBA -Charles Barkley shares the advice he'd give @ZionWilliamson Chuck's full appearance: https://t.co/djgbWENm90 pic.twitter.com/lK0CE1DqL0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 31, 2022

The Pelicans already exercised their $13.5 million club option on Williamson for next season. He would be a restricted free agent after that. But the Pelicans have a chance this offseason to give Williamson a rookie extension that could run about $186 million. That’s why Barkley says about $200 million is on the line.

Barkley has gone after Williamson over the 21-year-old’s weight before.

Williamson’s weight issues may have contributed to multiple injuries during his three-year stint in the NBA so far. He’s only been able to play in 85 career games, which could affect the amount of money the New Orleans Pelicans would be willing to give him in a possible extension.

But when healthy, as is expected to be the case next season, Williamson has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during his career.

Williamson may have to prove that he can stay on the court for a full season in order to get a fully-guaranteed contract close to the $200 million that Barkley mentioned.