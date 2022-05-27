Pelicans have promising update on Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans had a successful 2021-2022 season that culminated in a first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns. The team played the entire season without former first-round pick Zion Williamson due to injury, but that shouldn’t be the case next season.

The Pelicans announced in a statement on Twitter Thursday that Williamson had been cleared to play without restrictions.

“Recent imaging of Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement,” the statement read. “Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.”

Williamson missed the entire season after breaking his foot during summer workouts. He has said that he would sign an extension with the Pelicans despite rumors that he is unhappy in New Orleans.

Williamson has only played in 85 career games over three seasons due to multiple injuries. He has averaged 25.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.2 assists during his pro career.

The news of Williamson’s return comes at a time in which enthusiasm for the Pelicans is growing, and for good reason.

The team took the top-seeded Suns to six games in the the Western Conference Quarterfinals, and has a talented core of players in CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Brandon Ingram. With Williamson back in the mix, the Pelicans could be a real threat in the Western Conference.