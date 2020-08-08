Hornets’ Devonte’ Graham thinks he was snubbed for Most Improved Player Award

Devonte’ Graham came out of nowhere to become one of the league’s more productive point guards this season, and he thinks he deserved more credit.

The Charlotte Hornets guard took to Twitter Saturday to react to the NBA announcing its three official finalists for the 2019-20 Most Improved Player Award: Bam Adebayo, Luka Doncic, and Brandon Ingram. Graham’s tweet was simply a GIF of Cam Newton nodding his head and saying, “OK.”

While the other three players all put together strong arguments of their own, the 25-year-old Graham went from averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 assists per game last season to 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game this season. Though the Hornets were not invited to the NBA bubble, the league’s awards will be based solely on performance prior to the initial shutdown of play in March.

Graham had support for the award from his fellow players as well, so not making the final cut certainly has to be a bit of a disappointment for him.